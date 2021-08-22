Neena Gupta dances to Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Coca Cola, calls it 'roop parivartan'. Watch video

Actor Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a video of her dancing to the song Coca Cola, from the film Luka Chuppi. Neena was in the US for the shoot of her film, Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Aur ab roop parivartan (now a change in appearance)." The video showed Neena dancing along with another person to the beats of Coca Cola. Neena wore a one-shoulder dress.

Shiv Shastri Balboa features actor Anupam Kher in the lead role. Neena shared another video earlier the day as she wrapped up her portion in the film. Sharing that video, she wrote on Instagram, "My shoot over for #shivshastribalboa had a great shoot back after a month." It showed Neena in a brown and black sari, standing next to Anupam Kher with the crew of the film around her.

On July 22, Anupam had shared the first-look posters of the film, which featured Neena in them. He had called the film 'a fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America'.

Neena has also been sharing videos from the US. In one of them, she mentioned in Hindi how it felt nice visiting a new place but, after a while, one started to miss home and she longed to be back in Mumbai. She mentioned that there were just three more days to go before she returned to India.

Neena's career got a huge boost with Badhaai Ho and Mulk (both in 2018). In 2017, she had caused a stir when she posted a note on Instagram, asking for work. Since then, she had been offered many interesting projects, such as Panga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Sardar Ka Grandson, Dial 100 and web series Panchayat and Masaba Masaba, to name a few.

Neena released her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh earlier this year and has a number of projects in her kitty, including Goodbye, with Amitabh Bachchan.

In an interview with PTI, she had mentioned how she was grateful for all the opportunities coming her way, in her second innings, but she was greedy for more. "I am very grateful that I am getting such nice parts. I am shooting for this film called Shiv Shastri Balboa with Anupam Kher and again, I have a very different role. I also have the second season of Panchayat, Masaba Masaba and a film on organ donation, where I play the main part. I have a lot of good offers but I am still very greedy."