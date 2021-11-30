Neetu Kapoor poses on bike as Rishi Kapoor rides pillion in throwback pic, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all hearts

Actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, she shared the photo in which the couple posed on a bike amid the greenery.

In the photo, Neetu Kapoor wore a beige coloured shirt paired with red overalls and tied her hair back. Rishi Kapoor sported a blue T-shirt, bell-bottom pants and sneakers.

As Neetu sat at the front of the motorcycle, Rishi rode pillion. Both of them smiled. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote in the caption, "Justtttt ….. (two hearts emojis)."

Reacting to the picture, Rishi and Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Maheep Kapoor dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan commented, "(heart eye emojis) Adorbs Neetuji." Neelam Kothari Soni said, "(red heart emojis) how sweet." Sikandar Kher and Ekta Kapoor also dropped several red heart emojis.

Neetu often shares pictures of Rishi on Instagram. On his 69th birth anniversary, she posted an old photo with him along with a long note. She said, "I learnt a lot from Rishi ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC... how we celebrated when his blood counts were high... we dined, shopped, laughed... in his lows, we just stayed home, watched TV, ordered in amazing food and still had some wonderful moments in hope that in the next round of chemotherapy, he would be better... hope and being strong is what he taught me... value each day... we all miss him today!!!"

She added, "I can picture him, how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday!!! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab."

Rishi and Neetu got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children, Riddhima and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Prior to his death, he was in New York with Neetu for his treatment.

Meanwhile, Neetu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.