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Neetu Kapoor recalls mother-in-law Krishna Raj Kapoor’s reaction after she and husband Rishi Kapoor missed her Diwali celebrations

Neetu Kapoor shared that her in-laws were very particular about their Diwali traditions.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 15:43:30 IST
By Santanu Das
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The Kapoor family like to spend festivals together, and were known for their grand celebrations during Diwali. Raj Kapoor also hosted lavish Diwali parties for the entire family. In a recent chat with Curly Tales, Neetu Kapoor shared an anecdote about her mother-in-law, Krishna Raj Kapoor, after she and husband Rishi Kapoor missed one such Diwali party due to prior work commitments.

What Neetu shared

Krishna Raj Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.
Krishna Raj Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Neetu shared that the Kapoor family love to eat together and during the celebrations the entire table would be a spread of several delicacies. Neetu said that Raj Kapoor loved to see the whole clan together as they shared the same table at RK Studios. During Diwali, everyone would gather at Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor’s home in Chembur after finishing the puja at their respective homes.

Neetu shared, "Mom used to have these envelopes ready for everyone. One time we missed going to the Chembur home because we were late and Rishi had some work and was caught up in that. The next day when we went and she took out the envelope, took out the money, and she tore the envelope.”

This Diwali, Neetu shared a picture with son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt on Instagram. A framed picture of late husband Rishi Kapoor was seen behind them in the picture.

More details

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, died in 2018 due to a cardiac arrest. She was 87. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor died in 2020, at the age of 67 following a two-year battle with leukemia (specifically acute myeloid leukemia), a type of blood cancer.

Neetu was last seen in Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Her son, Ranbir Kapoor, is currently basking in the success of Ramayana Part 1 where he plays Lord Rama. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and released in theatres on November 5.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

neetu kapoorrishi kapoorkapoor familyraj kapoor
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