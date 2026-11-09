Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor's daily night ritual with his daughter, reveals Raha greets him with Jai Shri Ram when he returns home

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor became a father in 2022 when he welcomed his daughter, Raha Kapoor, with Alia Bhatt. The actor has often spoken about how Raha has transformed him into a better person. In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Neetu Kapoor revealed a parenting habit of Ranbir's that helps Raha express herself better.

Neetu Kapoor reveals Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's night ritual

Neetu Kapoor reveals how Ranbir Kapoor makes daughter Raha express better.

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Neetu revealed that she has always been friends with her children so that they could express themselves freely and tell her everything. She then spoke about a habit of Ranbir's with Raha that she really adores. She said, "Like I like what Ranbir has with Raha every night. He'll ask her what major happened today. What made you happy and what made you sad and then she expresses. I think that is wonderful."

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Neetu also recalled an incident when Raha complained about her to Ranbir and revealed how he reacted. She said, "I was doing aarti, and while performing, the plate hit Raha's head. At night, when Ranbir asked Raha what made you sad, Raha said Dida hit me on the head. He FaceTimed me and said, ‘Mom, you hit my child?’ I said, 'No, baccha, I was performing the aarti. She was standing below, so she got hit by it."

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{{^usCountry}} She also revealed that Raha always greets Ranbir with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ when he returns home from work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also revealed that Raha always greets Ranbir with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ when he returns home from work. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Neetu had also praised Ranbir and Alia's parenting style. Speaking on a podcast, she said, "Raha listens to Alia, and she is a great mother, but Ranbir is like a friend to her. What a father. Hats off. Both are amazing. He does all the fun and masti with her, but she is very scared of her mother because Alia is a disciplinarian.”

About Raha Kapoor

Born to Ranbir and Alia in November 2022, Raha was introduced to the world by the couple in 2023, when she turned one. Alia shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media, including pictures of the family cutting a cake at a Bluey-themed birthday party. Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt, had earlier revealed that she often takes her daughter to film sets. More recently, while praising Ranbir's performance in Ramayana, Alia shared a glimpse of Raha with her father on the film's sets.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movies

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Ranbir is currently enjoying the praise for Ramayana: Part 1. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey in lead roles, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi, among others, in key roles. The film has so far collected ₹238 crore at the domestic box office.

He will next be seen in Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Reportedly set against the backdrop of war, it is described as a period romantic drama. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.