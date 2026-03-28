Alia Bhatt asks Sadhguru's advice on being a good parent to daughter Raha Kapoor; he asks her not to worry
Spiritual leader Sadhguru and actor Alia Bhatt sat down for a conversation in Chennai recently, a snippet of which he posted on social media.
Spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, better known as Sadhguru, recently sat down for a conversation with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in Chennai. He posted a snippet of the conversation on his social media, which shows Alia asking him for parenting advice for her daughter, Raha Kapoor. Sadhguru told her why she shouldn’t worry as a parent.
Alia Bhatt asks Sadhguru’s advice on parenting Raha Kapoor
Sadhguru shared a video on his Instagram stories of him praying with Alia before they began their session. He also posted a video in which Alia asks him, “Your one advice to a parent who's worried if they're being a good parent would be?” He laughs and replies, “A worried parent is not a good parent.” As the audience laughs, Alia tilts her head back and replies, “I don't think you can take worry out of it. I think you'd admit.”
Sadhguru also posted another video in which he tells people he does not ‘wind’ himself so he can ‘unwind’. Alia and the spiritual leader seem to have ended their session with her holding his hand and chatting away, if his Instagram stories are anything to go by. Sadhguru also posted pictures from the conversation on his Instagram, writing, “Alia Bhatt engages with Sadhguru for a delightful conversation hosted by JITO Chennai Plus (Jain International Trade Organization).”
Fans have circulated the pictures and videos Sadhguru posted on social media, writing about how they cannot wait for the full conversation to be released soon. An event planner from Chennai also posted a video on Instagram of Alia and Sadhguru chatting before their session. Another video reveals that the conversation took place at The Leela Palace in Chennai.
About Alia Bhatt
Alia began dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in 2018, officially confirming their relationship later that year. The couple married in an intimate ceremony at their home in Mumbai in April 2022. Their daughter Raha was born in November of the same year. While Alia initially shared pictures of Raha online after revealing her face to the media on her first birthday, she has since requested privacy since Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident.
Alia last starred in and produced the 2024 film Jigra, which saw Vedang Raina as her co-star. She will soon star in the next YRF spy film, Alpha, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She also has Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.