Ranbir Kapoor turns protective dad, shields daughter Raha Kapoor from paparazzi at Mumbai airport: ‘Camera band kardo’

As his team began to prepare for Raha's exit from the airport, Ranbir remained composed. He calmly signalled to his staff and then turned his attention to the gathered media. He then directly addressed the photographers and made a clear request, stating, "Aap log camera band kardo (please switch off your cameras).”

Ranbir's protective nature was on full display amidst the throng of paparazzi. After allowing the photographers to capture images of him and Alia, he took a moment to ensure they stopped clicking. It was to ensure Raha could exit the airport and sit in the car without being photographed.

As the family of three arrived at the airport, they were immediately surrounded by a crowd of photographers who had gathered to capture their return.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor , along with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt , and their daughter, Raha Kapoor , recently returned to India after a vacation in Hong Kong. Upon their arrival at the airport, Ranbir was spotted taking on the role of a protective father, taking charge to shield Raha from the paparazzi.

In another video, Ranbir is seen walking with Alia, where he is seen ensuring Alia is safely seated in the car before stopping to click pictures with fans. In one video, Ranbir is seen having a fun moment with the photographers. When the photographer wished Alia a belated happy birthday, Ranbir quipped, “Cake kahan hai? (Where is the cake?)”

Alia turned 33 on March 15. The actor had jetted off to Hong Kong with husband Ranbir and their daughter Raha for a quiet getaway. On Tuesday, Alia posted a bunch of photos to give fans a glimpse of their brief trip. In the first photo, Alia, wearing a black outfit, smiled as Ranbir Kapoor kissed her cheek. The next photo showed Alia, Ranbir, and Raha seemingly inside Hong Kong Disneyland.

Alia, Ranbir’s upcoming projects Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next big-screen outing in spy thriller Alpha, slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated for release in Christmas 2025, but was moved to 17 April 2026. It is believed that the film has been pushed again to avoid a clash with Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, also releasing on April 17.

She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War in the pipeline, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film marks her second collaboration with Bhansali after the critically acclaimed Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), a performance that earned her the National Award for Best Actress.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash. Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.