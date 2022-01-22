Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s newborn is a baby girl, say reports

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on Saturday midnight that they have become parents to a baby via surrogacy. While the couple did not disclose further details, unconfirmed reports claim that the couple are now proud parents to a baby girl.

Nick and Priyanka shared identical statements on social media, announcing the birth of their first child. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)," they wrote.

A report by Daily Mail, the British daily, quotes an source as saying that the couple have welcomed a baby girl, who was born 12 weeks premature: “The baby had been due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth on Sunday, so she was very premature.”

The report further added that Priyanka and Nick had been wanting to have a baby for 'quite sometime' and eventually met an agency in California to explore surrogacy options, where they met their surrogate. "Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route. This is the woman's fifth surrogacy. They met her and really liked her," the source told the publication.

Meanwhile, a TMZ report also claims, citing sources, that Priyanka and Nick's first child is a baby girl.

The surrogate and the baby girl are reportedly in hospital under observation, given the premature delivery. Nick and Priyanka are apparently waiting for the baby to be healthy enough to be moved to a hospital in Los Angeles. Priyanka is said to have planned her work schedule keeping in mind the April delivery date, which has to be reworked now.

Priyanka and Nick married in 2018 in a grand ceremony in India. Earlier this month, Priyanka had told Variety that having children is definitely a part of the couple's future. The actor was asked whether her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandma someday. “They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens,” Priyanka said.

