Nick Jonas shares unseen pics, videos of Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti; fans 'love the Bollywood music in background'

Before he rang in the new year, Nick Jonas took to Instagram Reels to share some unseen videos and photos of 2022 featuring Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and his parents Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. The video montage had a clip of Priyanka and Nick's Holi celebrations at their lavish Los Angeles mansion, a video of Priyanka dancing on the beach during her 40th birthday celebrations in Mexico, an unseen photo of Nick carrying Malti in his arms, and much more. Also read: Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Christmas, calls it 'magical'

The text 'and with that 2022 season comes to an end' was seen at the start of the Instagram Reels as a video of Nick playing golf played. It was followed by a picture of Malti's footprint and date of birth, and an unseen picture of Malti's tiny hand on Priyanka Chopra's face. There were also some holiday pictures featuring Nick with his parents, in which all three posed wearing matching white, red and green pyjamas. The singer-actor also shared some pictures from his various Jonas Brothers concerts this year. He wrote in the caption, "What a year! Can’t wait to see what 2023 brings. Happy New Year to you all."

Nick also shared a picture from his Diwali celebrations with Priyanka and Malti. One of the highlights of Nick's Instagram Reels was the music he set his 2022 recap video to – a remixed version of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah song Raatan Lambiyan with I Like Me Better, a song by Lauv. Reacting to his choice of song, a fan commented, "Love the Bollywood music in the background. Love him for embracing the Indian culture." Another one wrote, "The song (heart eye emojis)."

On January 15, 2022, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their now 11-month-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate. In May, Priyanka had revealed that Malti had spent over 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit, but she was now finally home from the hospital. Nick and Priyanka have been sharing glimpses of parenthood on their social media handles ever since, including photos from Malti's first Diwali and the family of three going on various trips together.

