Nitesh Tiwari clarifies AI is only used for lip-sync in Ramayana, says all voices dubbed by real artists

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s film Ramayana had its grand premiere in Los Angeles on October 27. Producer Namit Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi arrived in traditional attire for the event, along with Nitesh. While interacting with the press, Nitesh dismissed claims that artificial intelligence (AI) was being used to dub Ramayana: Rise of a Legend into different languages.

‘All the voices are dubbed by artists’

Nitesh Tiwari refutes claims that AI was used for Ramayana dubbing. (Pic: AFP) (AFP)

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The filmmaker confirmed that AI has been used only to synchronise lip movements with dubbed dialogue. He maintained that the voices were recorded by real artists and said the technology would help audiences around the world watch the film in their preferred languages.

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He said, “As far as AI is concerned, it's only being used to lip sync, so that we can present the film to the world in their language. All the voices are dubbed by the artists. AI has only been used to get the lip movement right, so that the audience can enjoy it in their native language. No AI has been used in dubbing, voice is dubbed by real artists only, AI is being used to lip sync.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nitesh’s comments come at a time when AI’s role in cinema is being debated, including concerns about how the technology could affect dubbing artists around the world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nitesh’s comments come at a time when AI’s role in cinema is being debated, including concerns about how the technology could affect dubbing artists around the world. {{/usCountry}}

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‘We are proud to present this story to the world’

Meanwhile, Yash, who has co-produced the film and plays Ravana, spoke about the importance of taking the story to a global audience. He said, “Telling our story, which is not just a story, this story, in our country, we don't just tell it. We remember it and pass it down for generations to come. This story has travelled for thousands of years, and I think we are proud to present this story to the world and hope that it will give a message to the world about India as a culture, heritage, and what it offers to the world. Let's celebrate Ramayana.”

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The film’s premiere was held at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Hollywood personalities, international filmmakers and members of the media also attended the event. Guests were requested to wear traditional Indian attire for the premiere.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman and Ravi Dubey portraying Lakshman. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features music by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.