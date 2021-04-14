Nushrratt Bharuccha on Ajeeb Daastaans: 'I started observing my own house help, she was a great reference point for me'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen next in anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans. In a new interview, she had spoken about how she observed her house help to understand her character Meenal better and prepare for her role.

Nushrratt will feature in a segment called Khilauna, directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and child actor Inayat Verma.

Speaking to India Today, Nushratt said: "While I was thinking about how to get into the character of Meenal, I started observing my own house help to understand her mannerisms and characteristics. She was a great reference point for me and unknowingly, she helped me tremendously to get a deeper understanding of my character in Ajeeb Daastaans."

"Meenal's story is that of an ordinary girl who is struggling to make ends meet, and provide for the best for herself and her sister. I could feel a similarity in Meenal's life and my house help, who too worked hard to provide for her son, with all the opportunities she can. I absolutely adore her because of her spirit of fighting hard, with a sweet smile on her face always," Nushratt continued.

Khilauna presents the dark and twisted tale of a housemaid trying to make things better for her and her little sister. Abhishek will be seen as Sushil, a guy who works as a person ironing clothes to earn a living.

Ajeeb Daastaans has four segments, directed by four different directors. Names include Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta. It is backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic.

Nushratt will also be seen in Ram Setu, a film for which she recently began shooting. Sharing first picture from the film's shoot, she had written: "Super duper excited to begin filming for #RamSetu with @akshaykumar sir, @jacquelinef143 and the entire team. Need your best wishes." It also stars Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film was in news after Akshay tested positive to coronavirus. It was also reported that as as many as 45 members of the crew also tested positive. However, the film's producer Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment, denied the claims and told Hindustan Times, “In line with the same, and ahead of the shoot to be held on April 5 in Madh Island, around 190 people were tested on 3rd at an off-location testing camp in Versova, Mumbai from which a certain number were to be selected for the shoot. Out of these 190-odd people, 25 people tested positive and were, therefore, removed from those who qualified to be part of the unit for shoot the next day.”

(With PTI inputs)

