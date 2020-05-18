Nushrat Bharucha’s mother says actor is going to get married very soon: ‘We given her enough time and now she has to listen’

Nushrat Bharucha has revealed her parents’ reaction to her hit song Chhote Chhote Peg in the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor had worn a glamourous two piece outfit in the song. Meanwhile, her mother has confirmed that they are going to push her for marriage and she would have to listen to them.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Nushrat said, “I had not told them anything about the song as I didn’t want an issue and thought they will see in the end. I didn’t tell them about the release of the song. I came home late after promotions and saw my mother and father sitting. They played Chhote Chhote Peg on a big TV. I was like ‘I am gonna die’. And my father turns to me in slow motion and asks me, ‘Is that a bra?’.”

Sharing her reaction to his query, she added, “I was like, ‘it’s a bralet. There is a difference’.”.

Nushrat also revealed the one thing she tells her parents before making them meet her boyfriend. She said, “Every single time I introduce my mom to my boyfriend, I have always maintained one simple fact, even with my father. I have told them before every first meeting, ‘He is my boyfriend at present, we will get married if we are successful in this relationship. But if we aren’t, you will have to understand that it’s okay, he is my partner right now in this journey and he may not be tomorrow, which is okay’.”

Nushrat’s mother was also a part of the interview and confirmed her intentions of getting the actor married soon. She said, “We do get upset because we want her to settle down now and added, “She is going to get married very soon, we are going to push her now. We given her enough time and now she has to listen to us.”

Nushrat turned 35 on Sunday. She was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2019 film, Dream Girl. The film was a hit with collections of Rs 142 crore at the domestic box office. This was her second consecutive hit after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, her third film with Kartik Aaryan. She will now be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang and in Sunny Kaushal-starrer Hurdang.

