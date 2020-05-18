e-paper
Ranveer Singh imitates Hulk Hogan in childhood photo, reveals his new look. See them here

Ranveer Singh imitates Hulk Hogan in childhood photo, reveals his new look. See them here

Ranveer Singh has shared a childhood picture of himself where he can be seen imitating WWF star Hulk Hogan.

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 13:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh imitates Hulk Hogan in throwback photo.
Ranveer Singh imitates Hulk Hogan in throwback photo.
         

Ranveer Singh has shared proof of how he imitated WWF wrestler Hulk Hogan during his growing up years. The actor shared a childhood picture of himself posing alongside a poster of Hulk in his room.

Sharing the photo, he wrote in caption, “Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!” #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life... had a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan.” The picture shows a shirtless Ranveer wearing a black belt and screaming in enthusiasm, just like the Hogan would do in the ring during his heydays.

His industry friends and fans were quick to react to the picture. Ali Fazal wrote, “Hahahahaha I can hear the music and the crowd!!” Sikandar Kher wrote in agreement, “Ultimate Warrior for me all the way.” Siddhanth Kapoor asked Ranveer, “What about #papashango and #bambambigelow.” A fan reacted, “Hahahhaaa.. you look so cute.” Another commented, “SO SO SO SO CUTE BABBYYYYYYYY BOIIIIII”

Ranveer has shared two more pictures of himself.
Ranveer has shared two more pictures of himself.

Ranveer also shared two pictures of himself on his Instagram stories. One of them seems to be his latest picture and shows him flexing his muscles after a gruelling workout. He is seen sporting a ponytail and a heavy beard. Another seems to be a throwback picture that shows him in a heavily bearded avatar in winter wear.

Ranveer recently returned among fans to show off perfectly toned abs during a recent live session on Instagram. “After hibernating for very long, I am back,” he said, adding that the lockdown has been “emotionally challenging” as he didn’t anticipate it to go on this long.

Also read: Sanjay Khan to relaunch Zayed Khan: ‘He is one of the most handsome actors; as a father, it is my duty to make a film for him’

Sharing his state of mind, he further said, “It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks, emotionally difficult. Turbulent times with everything that is going on in the world. To all my friends and fans stay safe, hang in there, stay healthy. Sending you love, positive vibes and good energy. I’m always an optimist, I like to look at the bright side of things. I always like to stay positive in any situation that life throws up. To be honest, this is unprecedented. We all are in this together and I believe that on the other side of this we’ll come out with more compassion.”

The actor will be seen as cricketer Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film was scheduled to release in April but has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

