Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Khan to relaunch Zayed Khan: ‘He is one of the most handsome actors; as a father, it is my duty to make a film for him’

Sanjay Khan to relaunch Zayed Khan: ‘He is one of the most handsome actors; as a father, it is my duty to make a film for him’

Actor-director Sanjay Khan is planning to make a war drama for his actor son Zayed Khan. His career fizzled out with flops such as Speed, Cash and Rocky.

May 18, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Khan is set to make a film for son Zayed Khan.
         

Actor Zayed Khan is all set to make an acting comeback as father Sanjay Khan has taken it upon himself to relaunch him. Sanjay is planning a biopic on 1947 India-Pakistan war hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman with his son in the titular role.

The film will be a war drama and will tell the story of the martyr who sacrificed his life for his country. Talking about directing Zayed for the first time, Sanjay told Mid-Day in an interview, “He is one of the most handsome actors in the film industry. As a father, it is my duty to make a film for him. The audience will rediscover him in the movie.”

He added, “I am working hard on the script because I want to make it as authentic as possible. I want to depict the Indian Army’s bravery, and how they fought despite not being armed with sufficient artillery and equipment.”

 

Zayed comes from a film family and his sister Sussanne Khan was earlier married to actor Hrithik Roshan. His uncle Feroz Khan continued to appear in films until his death in 2009.

In an interview to Hindustan Times few year ago, Zayed Khan had said, “Isn’t everybody nepotistic? Hasn’t everybody coming up [in this industry] used their influence to help their loved ones or keep their loved ones in a better position? It is merely human nature. Let’s not blow things out of proportion. We’re a free enterprise. It’s survival of the fittest. Nepotism is a new word that has fascinated everybody. Buckle up, dust yourself off, and move forward.”

Zayed made his film debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne in 2003 but shot to massive fame with Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na in 2004. He went on to deliver quite a few successful films such as Dus and Anjaana Anjaani. The actor was last seen in TV show Haasil, which also starred Vatsal Seth and Nikita Dutta. His last silver screen outing was Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene in 2015. Rannvijay Singha and Tena Desae had also starred in the film.

Sanjay is not just known as an actor but also a director. His TV shows Sword of Tipu Sultan and Jai Hanuman are two of his most successful directorial ventures. He has delivered many hit films as an actor including Dus Lakh, Ek Phool Do Mali, Intaqam, Dhund, Mela (1971) and Nagin (1976).

