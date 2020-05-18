e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8-year-old son Virajveer plays guitar, actor says ‘Tu bhi mere jaisa’. See pic

Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8-year-old son Virajveer plays guitar, actor says ‘Tu bhi mere jaisa’. See pic

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of his son Virajveer and spoke about how the kid was just like him.

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 09:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new picture of his son Virajveer.
Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new picture of his son Virajveer.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a picture of his son Virajveer on his Instagram stories and claimed the kid is much like him. The eight-year-old is seen strumming the guitar while sitting in a corner of the house.

Ayushmann shared the photo with the caption, “Apni dhun mein rahta hai. Tu bhi mere jaisa hai (You live in your own world. You are also like me).” The picture has Virajveer sitting on the other side of a window, lost in music.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s son Virajveer playing a guitar during lockdown.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s son Virajveer playing a guitar during lockdown.

Ayushmann and writer wife Tahira Kashyap are doting parents to Virajveer and six-year-old daughter Varushka. Talking about how he spends time with the two of them, Ayushmann had Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “I play cricket or chess with my son and as my daughter likes to draw, I encourage that. It’s fun to be a young parent because you have a lot of energy. In my 20s I became a father of two and I’m glad to have seen life quite early. It gives me a lot of empathy and I’ve evolved as a person because of these early experiences.”

Ayushmann Khurrana during Varushka’s birthday celebrations at home.
Ayushmann Khurrana during Varushka’s birthday celebrations at home.

The family recently celebrated Varushka’s birthday amid lockdown and made sure it turned out to be special for the young girl. Tahira, along with the two kids, had made paper decorations for the birthday celebrations, glimpses of which were shared on her Instagram account. Wishing her on her birthday, Ayushmann had written, “Happy bday Varushka! This quarantine is teaching us a lot. Using waste products and recycling paper for decorations for her bday. This bday will be remembered forever. For more details visit @tahirakashyap ‘s profile.”

Also read: Vicky Kaushal on his quarantine birthday: ‘Never knew not doing dishes and dusting for a day could make me feel like a king’

 

Ayushmann is not just an acclaimed actor but is also a good singer, musician and writer. He has been sharing poems written by him during lockdown. Last month, he had shared a video of him playing the song, “Mere liye tum kafi ho” on the guitar. He has also been sharing glimpses of his piano sessions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In