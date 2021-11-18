Nushrratt Bharuccha says she ‘conned’ parents when they talked about her tying the knot, met boys for arranged marriage

Nushrratt Bharuccha said that soon after she began her acting career, her family wanted her to get married. She talked about how, in her community, everyone gets married at a young age but she is yet to tie the knot.

In an interview, Nushrratt talked about ‘years of conning’ her parents about marriage. She said that she simultaneously met potential matches, so her family could not complain about her being single.

Speaking to Zoom, Nushrratt said, “I conned them. It was years of conning. It was tough because I come from a Bohri Muslim family and in Bohri Muslim families, girls are married off at a very young age. I don’t understand why but it’s just a cultural thing. Even boys get married really early. So, after I did 1-2 films, I had the pressure that now get married. So, I conned my parents saying that only one more film I’ll finish and then I’ll get married.”

“And this kept going on. But while I was doing that, I was meeting the boys for rishtas also, so that there was no conflict in the house where I could tell them that I’m going to see the boy na, if I like the boy, I’ll get married but it just never happened,” she added.

Nushrratt is known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Chhalaang. She is currently gearing up for the release of the horror film, Chhorii, which will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 26.

In Chhorii, directed by Vishal Furia, Nushrratt plays a pregnant woman. In a statement, she talked about wearing the pregnant bodysuit at all times, including while sleeping and going to the bathroom, 25 days before the shoot began so that she could look convincing in the part.

