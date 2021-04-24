Nushrratt Bharuccha on criticism for Pyaar Ka Punchnama films: ‘People hated me, believed I was that girl in real life’

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has said that she was affected by the criticism for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, as everyone believed her to be just like her character in the films. In Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), she played a controlling girlfriend, while in its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), she was seen as a self-centred girl whose closeness with her male best friend made her boyfriend uncomfortable.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nushrratt revealed the criticism that ‘hurt’ her the most. “Everything in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2. People hated me, that’s what it was. The fact that they actually believed I was that girl in real life, which is why I did that role that well,” she said.

According to Nushrratt, people were so convinced that she was like her character in the films that they dismissed her talent. “They said, ‘Nahi, yeh talent nahi hai, yeh waisi hi hai toh iss wajah se aise role karti hai (this is not talent, she does such roles because she is like that too).’ Even in real life, people think I am like that. I am like, ‘Hi, can you not understand that there could be a thought, process and skill that maybe I put to use?’” she said.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama is set to have a part three. Sunny Singh, who played ‘Chauka’ in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, confirmed the sequel last year and said that while director Luv Ranjan ‘has something in mind’, details are yet to be finalised.

Nushrratt moved away from playing the antagonist with films such as Dream Girl and Chhalaang. She was most recently seen in the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans in Raj Mehta’s short film titled Khilauna. Her upcoming releases include Hurdang, Chhorii and Ram Setu.

