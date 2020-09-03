Sunny Singh says Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety sequel and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 are ‘definitely’ happening

bollywood

Sunny Singh, who played ‘Chauka’ in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Titu in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has confirmed that the two popular films are getting sequels. He said that while director Luv Ranjan ‘has something in mind’, some details are yet to be finalised.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sunny said, “Luv sir has something in mind, though the timelines have yet to be decided. But Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will definitely have a sequel while Pyaar Ka Punchnama will have a part 3.”

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, a sequel to the 2011 sleeper hit, also starred Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The trio reunited in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Both films were directed by Luv and were box office successes.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny had denied having any knowledge about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. “I have no idea about this. I think Luv Ranjan sir will be able to tell you about it.”

Sonnalli Seygall, who also starred in Pyaar Ka Punchama 2, told Hindustan Times, “Nushrratt and I used to joke about it. The girls were the same, so when Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 started shooting, we used to joke that now, this film is going to be from our point of view. That did not happen. So then there was a joke that Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 would be.”

Meanwhile, Luv is busy with his other directorial ventures. His next film, which he will also co-produce along with Ankur Garg, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.

Luv had also announced a project with Ranbir and Ajay Devgn. Reports suggested that it had been shelved but he denied the rumours at the trailer launch of Jai Mummy Di and said, “It hasn’t been shelved. The work is going on. There will be a proper announcement... That’s when I will talk about it.”

