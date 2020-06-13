Sunny Singh: The future will be good for those who work hard and sharpen their skills

There's something that Sunny Singh’s 68-year-old father Jai Singh Nijjar can do, and he can’t — it’s to ace headstands. And Nijjar, a known Bollywood action director who has worked in Singham (2011), Chennai Express (2013), and Shivaay (2016), can hold the posture for almost half an hour. For Singh, it’s inspiring to see how his father hasn’t missed out on his fitness regime even during the lockdown.

“He’s very particular about all-round mind and body fitness. It gets him going through good and bad times. In fact, the times that we’re going through right now, also requires a similar approach,” says Singh, who is keen to work with his father on a project, and shares his “dream” of doing a movie around “the life of a stuntman”.

Given the current scenario, many are worried about their work getting affected. Mention this to Singh, 34, and he says, “Jo ho raha hai, sabhi ke saath ho raha hai. We’ll have to follow the government guidelines before going back to work. It’ll take time, but we need to save our lives first. Getting hyper or stressed won’t end the crisis. It’ll only spoil your mental health.”

But what he finds depressing, is to see how many people are suffering, while others continue to flout guidelines issues by the government. “If we don’t direct our mind towards the positive and right, it would be difficult to win this fight against corona,” he asserts.

Stressing on the importance of staying calm during such crisis, the actor cites his own experience of how he overcame tough time. “When Ujda Chaman didn’t do well at the box office, I felt bad, but didn’t lose heart. Those who watched it on OTT, said nice things about my performance. It made me realise the importance of staying patient. The future will be good for those who work hard and sharpen their skills. And not to forget the learning that bad times bring along,” Singh tells us.

While the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor has been helping his staff during this crisis, he and his friends have been distributing food to those in need, and his family has also donated to a Gurudwara.

At home, Singh is helping mother with household chores, reading and watching a lot of films. “I totally travel to a parallel universe. I see this as a time to focus on self-growth, which has probably come as a blessing in disguise,” he ens on a positive note.

