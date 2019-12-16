e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to get Telugu remakes

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to get Telugu remakes

Producer D Suresh Babu has acquired the Telugu remake rights of Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha.

Dec 16, 2019
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Dream Girl and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will be remade in Telugu.
         

D Suresh Babu, who produces films under the banner of Suresh Productions, has announced that he has required the Telugu remake rights of recent Hindi hits Dream Girl and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In an interview with a leading Telugu channel, the producer opened up about his upcoming projects and said that his production house hopes to have six releases in 2020.

After recently announcing that they have acquired the Telugu remake rights of Dhanush’s Asuran, Suresh said in the interview that they also have the Telugu remakes of Dream Girl and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in the pipeline. “We hope to have six releases next year. We’ve also bought remake rights to two Korean films. Hopefully, those will also get made next year. It’s going to be a very busy year,” he said.

The Asuran Telugu remake will star Venkatesh and Shriya Saran. Srikanth Addala has been signed to direct the remake. The project will go on the floors from January 2020.

Asuran, based on popular Tamil novel Vekkai, turned out to be a blockbuster with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is the tale of a farmer who avenges the ruthless murder of his elder son. The film featured Dhanush in double roles, as the father as well as the son.

Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, Asuran had music by GV Prakash Kumar and was predominantly shot in the interiors of Tamil Nadu.

Venkatesh was recently seen in Venky Mama, in which he shared screen space with his nephew Naga Chaitanya for the first time. Directed by KS Ravindra, the film is an action comedy centred on a family that blindly believes in horoscopes. It features Raashi Khanna and Paayal Rajput as the leading ladies.

