Ananya Panday parties all night with Kartik Aaryan, says ‘good morning’ to paparazzi while leaving. Watch video

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 14:48 IST

The who’s who of Bollywood came under one roof on Saturday night for celebrity manager Rohini Iyer’s bash, which went on till the wee hours. A video of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday leaving the party was shared online by photographer Viral Bhayani.

While Kartik was seen heading straight to his car, Ananya posed for the paparazzi stationed outside. She also said “good night” to them before leaving, before changing the greeting to “good morning”, when they corrected her. Watch the video here:

Rohini’s party saw a host of Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Raveena Tandon, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tabu, Taapsee Pannu, Tahira Kashyap and Nushrat Bharucha.

Kartik and Ananya were seen together, along with Bhumi, in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh remake. The film has been enjoying a fantastic run at the box office and currently stands at Rs 69.42 crore.

Ananya has made no secret of her crush on Kartik, and there has been a lot of conjecture about their relationship status. When asked about the link-up rumours, she told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview, “Let me put it this way, he is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him.”

The 21-year-old also gushed about what a wonderful co-star Kartik was. “While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive,” she said.

