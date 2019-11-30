Ananya Panday reveals dad Chunky often lied about her age and bought half-tickets

bollywood

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:54 IST

Actor Ananya Panday has said that her father and actor Chunky Pandey has not thrown any party for her, adding that she plans to host one soon. Ananya was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

Kapil asked Ananya if Chunky treated her after the grand box office success of his recent film, Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4. Ananya was sad as she said she never got a party from Chunky even after her successful debut with Student of the Year 2. “No, he did not give any party for me. Instead, I think I may have to throw a party for him after Pati Patni Aur Woh success,” she said.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 58 written update episode 58 November 29: Sidharth fights with Arti, Rashami pulls him out fearing her health

Elaborating on how miserly Chunky is, Kapil said he got to know recently that most of the parties Chunky throws are actually sponsored by some brands. Archana Puran Singh, who is also a part of show, also said it was Chunky who invented the concept of private parties being sponsored.

Kapil then asked Ananya if her birthday parties are also sponsored. “Yes, my parents get my birthday parties sponsored,” she replied.

On the show, Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna told Kartik, “Yeh aapki woh hai na picture mein. Inse Bach kar rehna kyunki Chunky Panday Ke beti hai. Poori Picture mein Pyaar karengi Aur end mein boleingi I am joking. [She is your ‘other woman’, stay away from her. She is Chunky Pandey’s daughter. She will love you throughout the film and, in the end, she will say ‘I am joking’).”

Kapil asked Ananya it if was true that Chunky often lied about her age to avoid buying full ticket. “Yes, I remember we used to go to Disneyland and several other places where he lied about my age and bought a half-ticket,” she quipped.

The stars also danced to Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare and Dheeme Dheeme from their upcoming film. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit theatres on December 6.

Follow @htshowbiz for more