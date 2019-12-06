Ananya Panday’s ‘new assistant’ Kartik Aaryan carries her handbag at the airport. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:44 IST

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have been travelling across the country for the promotions of Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh. The two will share screen space for the first time in the remake of the 1978 hit of the same name.

As they returned from Delhi on Thursday night, Kartik carried Ananya’s handbag at the airport. She shared a picture of the same on her Instagram story and captioned it, “My new assistant @kartikaaryan.”

Ananya Panday joked that Kartik Aaryan was her new assistant.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is out in theatres today (December 6). The film revolves around a married man Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan), who is attracted to the new girl in office, Tapasya Singh (Ananya Panday). How he juggles between his girlfriend and wife Vedika Tripathi (Bhumi Pednekar) forms the rest of the story.

Recently, Ananya shared a behind-the-scenes picture with Kartik on the day that Pati Patni Aur Woh went on floors. “The only person I know who talks more than I do. Behind the scenes on our first day of shoot for #PatiPatniAurWoh and now just a week for it to release!!! #6thDecember #1WeekToGo,” she wrote.

On several occasions in the past, Ananya has admitted to having a huge crush on her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said, “By now everyone knows I had a huge crush on him. I used to think he’s cute, now having worked with him, I find him to be cuter. He’s a lovely person and we have a blast whenever we are together.”

However, Ananya said that she could never be in a relationship with someone like Chintu Tyagi (Kartik’s character in Pati Patni Aur Woh). “It’s okay to be attracted to other people but not to the point where your partner gets uncomfortable. I can’t ever deal with a boyfriend or husband like Chintu Tyagi. I’m very loyal and I expect the same,” she said.

