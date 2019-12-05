Kartik Aaryan is caught between Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, she asks ‘Woh kabse ban gaya’

bollywood

Days before the release of Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh, the lead actor of the film seems to be goofing around a fair deal. Actor and chat show host Neha Dhupia has now put out a funny post featuring her husband Angad Bedi, Kartik and herself with a ‘woh’ twist.

Sharing the post, Neha wrote: “#patipatniaurwoh ... #chintutyagi ’woh’ kabse ban gaya.” The funny reference to the word ‘woh’ is unmistakable.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a retelling of the hit 1970s film, featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta about a man who begins a relationship with his secretary after lying that his wife is on her deathbed. The film is slated to release on December 6.

The buzz around the film has been high, given the popularity of Kartik Aaryan. However, it is not as if the film hasn’t drawn criticism. When the film’s trailer released, a dialogue making a casual reference to marital rape was heavily panned. The makers subsequently decided to have it removed from the film.

Speaking about the scene, Kartik said in a group interview, “When the trailer came, we realised that we shouldn’t hurt anyone and should remove it immediately. Usually this doesn’t happen in films.”

“We took responsibility because it might have come across as something that wasn’t our intention. We realised we shouldn’t use that word (rape) at all so we have rectified it and made changes because we don’t want to hurt people’s sentiments.”

The actor said the dialogue got highlighted in the trailer but no one from the team realised how it could have been interpreted. “We didn’t realise it when we were doing it. We had showed it to a lot of people, but no one had pointed it out. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. This isn’t the topic of our film nor was this our intention,” he further said.

