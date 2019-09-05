Kartik Aaryan scolds Ananya Panday again, this time for not putting on weight. ‘I’ll rip off your moustache,’ she says

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan has made it his job to tease co-star Ananya Panday as much as he possibly can. The two are currently shooting for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow.

A new video shared on Kartik’s Instagram page shows them sitting in a car with their director Mudassar Aziz. Aziz is heard scolding Ananya for not gaining any weight for the film despite being told to do so. “AP, I told him to put on weight, I hardly gave him any time. He put on weight in like 15 days,” he says to Ananya while pointing towards Kartik. Ananya says in her defence, “But he is a hapshi, I can’t help it.”

When Kartik pointed out that she was given three months to gain weight and Mudassar said she merely put on 500 grams, Ananya said that she had indeed gained three kgs.

“Three kgs? Why are you lying? You’ve put on three grams,” Kartik says to her when she replies with a threat. “I am going to kill you. I’ll rip your moustache off.”

When Kartik pulled her leg some more she mentioned how he is always eating in every shot, which is quite true. Kartik has been sharing pictures of his snacks--chole, parathas and pizza--from the film’s sets almost everyday on Instagram.

Kartik on Monday shared a photograph of himself enjoying some cheesy pizzas, sent to him by Bhumi Pednekar who also stars in the film. “When Patni wants foodie Pati to look fit. Thank you Bhumi Pednekar for sending pizzas. Full on diet chal rahi hai Lucknow mein,” Kartik captioned the image.

In another video, Kartik scolded Ananya for visiting a tea stall in Lucknow but not drinking any tea. Ananya told him that she is allergic to tea but he asked, “Toh yahan aayi kyu hai(why are you here then)?”

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the B.R. Chopra classic of the same name (1978) that originally starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. Kartik will be seen as a character called Chintu Tyagi while Bhumi plays his wife and Ananya plays his girlfriend.

