Ananya Panday stuns in latest, jungle-themed magazine cover, check it out here

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:03 IST

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who recently stole the limelight with her outfit at the Lakme Fashion Week, left hearts fluttering as the cover girl of Grazia magazine's September issue.

Set in the backdrop of a jungle, the actor can be seen spreading her magic in a yellow panelled dress by Fendi, accessorizing it with gold plated earrings. Her metallic green smokey eyes made the look a lot more edgier.

The 20-year-old actor shared the cover on her Instagram page which she captioned as, "King of the jungle." She also shared other pictures from the photoshoot in which she is seen donning a sequinned cheetah dress with black high heels.

The actor recently uploaded a video on Instagram in which she spoke about how she is being trolled in the name of nepotism.

"They wrote you are too thin... You have no talent and you are too tall. They wrote you are flying on your father's money... You are a product of nepotism. They wrote you need implants... They call me 'overacting ki Dukan' and a fashion disaster. They wrote about my mom, my dad and even about my younger sister and my friends. They accused me of being a liar," she said.

On the work front, Ananya is shooting with Kartik Aaryan for her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh and she is also set to star in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 19:03 IST