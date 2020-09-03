Dimple Kapadia’s scenes from Tenet leaked online, fans say she ‘killed it, had bigger role than expected’

hollywood

A few mischievous fans of Dimple Kapadia have leaked screen recordings of her scenes from Tenet online. Tenet is directed by Christopher Nolan and released in selected theatres in a few countries last week.

The scenes show her with the film’s lead star John David Washington. In one, she is seen hosting him at her house at night, discussing a mission. The second scene is a tense one with John revealing something important to her. This one is set during daytime in Italy.

Those of Dimple’s fans who could catch the movie were excited on seeing her in a Nolan film. “I don’t think enough people are talking about Dimple Kapadia in #Tenet she really killed it and had a bigger role than I expected,” wrote one on Twitter. Another fan thought Nolan once again left his female characters underdeveloped but appreciated Dimple and Elizabeth Debicki’s work. “Christopher Nolan should definitely get a woman co-writer because having underdeveloped women in every single one of his films is getting kinda ridiculous. That being said Elizabeth Debecki & Dimple Kapadia in #Tenet were two of my favourite aspects of the film,” the fan wrote. “Dimple Kapadia was fantastic in Tenet. Her character had shades of grey and her screen presence was strong. Tenet is a film that takes a bit to set in. It’ll be a film people discuss for years,” read another comment.

On Wednesday, Dimple’s daughter, author Twinkle Khanna, shared a post dedicated to her mother. Twinkle, who is currently in the United Kingdom with husband Akshay Kumar, posted a photo of Kapadia’s scene from the movie on Twitter.

“Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible,” she wrote. Twinkle also shared an excerpt from Variety’s review of the film that praised the veteran actor’s performance. “’A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film’s wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan’s storytelling.’ #MamaMia,” she wrote.

Tenet, which marks Dimple’s Hollywood debut, also stars Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel. Nolan, along with Pattinson, Washington and Kapadia, shot some sequences of the film in Mumbai for a week in September 2019.

