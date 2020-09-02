Twinkle Khanna watches Dimple Kapadia’s Tenet in Scotland: ‘My mother is so laid-back she refuses to do any publicity around it’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 15:48 IST

After Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna managed to watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a movie theatre. The latter is in Scotland with husband Akshay Kumar and their two kids, where the Good Newwz actor is shooting for his film Bell Bottom.

Sharing a glimpse of a scene featuring her mother Dimple Kapadia, she wrote, “Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible.”

She also went on to quote Variety, which wrote about Dimple’s performance, “A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film’s wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan’s storytelling.”

Earlier, Sonam watched the Hollywood film in London, where she stays with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor raved about Dimple’s performance in Tenet as she watched the highly anticipated espionage thriller on the big screen.

Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture of Dimple, who makes her Hollywood debut with the film. “So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. “Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing,” the actor wrote on Sunday.

Also read: Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha make a painting together, gift it to a friend. Watch

Nolan’s Tenet is the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a theatrical release since the novel coronavirus shut down the cinemas worldwide in March. Dimple features in Tenet along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Actor Richa Chadha replied to Sonam’s post and wrote that the 61-year-old actor had made the country proud with her role in film. “Missing the cinemas. What a film you got to see and what a moment of pride for India! Woohoo, Dimple Kapadia ji making her Hollywood debut with Nolan!” she wrote.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more