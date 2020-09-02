e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha make a painting together, gift it to a friend. Watch

Sunny Leone and daughter Nisha recently sat together to paint, to be given as a birthday gift to one of the actor’s friends. Sunny has shared a video that gives us a peep into the mother-daughter time.

bollywood Updated: Sep 02, 2020 14:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone has shared a video which shows her and daughter Nisha painting.
Sunny Leone has shared a video from her painting session with daughter Nisha on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo made a painting as a birthday gift for Sunny’s friend.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Nisha, Noah, Asher and myself made 6 paintings this weekend and this is the one I made and Nisha helped. A gift for our best friend Aunty Marci. Happy Birthday! We love you so much!”

 

It shows Sunny putting different colours on the canvas and then spraying water over them to let the paint dribble. While she seems to have made the most of it, Nisha also seems to have lent some help in the process.

Sunny had earlier shared several videos from her swimming with Nisha at one of her friend’s place. Sharing one such video where the three women jumped in the pool on a countdown, Sunny wrote, “Girls just wanna have fun!!! @nuria.contreras and our beauty Nisha Kaur!! More shenanigans tomorrow!! Thanks Nuria for always having us over!”

 

Also read: Khushi Kapoor poses in style for Janhvi Kapoor as actor shows off their photo shoot set-up at home. See pic

 

Sunny and husband Daniel Weber had also thrown a small party for Nisha in July. She had shared several pictures from the gathering, which had their friends and some kids, along with a note. She had written, “3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!”

