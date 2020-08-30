e-paper
Home / India News / Fake college admission list surfaces on social media; features names of actors, adult stars

Fake college admission list surfaces on social media; features names of actors, adult stars

On Saturday the names of Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and Dani Daniels allegedly appeared in a ‘fake’ merit list of Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
This comes a day after Sunny Leone’s name topped the merit list of another Kolkata-based college.
This comes a day after Sunny Leone's name topped the merit list of another Kolkata-based college. (PTI)
         

Authorities of a state-run college in West Bengal lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday after a fake provisional merit list of the college, allegedly featuring names of Bollywood actors and adult stars, was circulated on social media.

On Saturday the names of Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and Dani Daniels allegedly appeared in a ‘fake’ merit list of Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas.

“A fake merit list, featuring the names of some actresses and stars, was being circulated on social media. The original merit list doesn’t feature these names. Somebody downloaded the merit list and edited it and then circulated it on social media. We have lodged a complaint with the police,” said Debesh Roy, principal of Barasat Government College.

Also read: Never met Sushant Singh, saw Rhea in 2017, claims Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya

The Trinamool Congress’ student’s wing filed a separate complaint alleging that people with vested interests are trying to malign the college.

This comes a day after Sunny Leone’s name topped the merit list of another Kolkata-based college. Asutosh College authorities too had lodged a complaint. Later the name of Sunny Leone also featured in the merit list of another college in South 24 Parganas.

While Leone is a Bollywood actor, Khalifa is a former adult movie star. Daniel is an American adult movie star.

