Khushi Kapoor poses in style for Janhvi Kapoor as actor shows off their photo shoot set-up at home. See pic

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 07:32 IST

Much like many of her industry colleagues, Janhvi Kapoor is also making efforts to make work from home a reality. The actor, who had earlier shot for a magazine cover at home during lockdown, has now shared a glimpse of how she and sister Khushi Kapoor have been prepping for photo shoots at home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janhvi shared a picture of Khushi striking a candid pose amid a makeshift set up for a photo shoot. She wrote, “When you can’t go to the studio so you make it come to you.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared a picture of Khushi Kapoor on her Instagram Stories.

The two sisters put up a backdrop made out of a big piece of cloth in a corner of their house. A ring light is seen in front of it with a mobile phone tied to it instead of a professional camera. Khushi is seen laughing as she tries to strike a cool pose. She is seen dressed in a black tee and denims, with a tiny handbag.

Janhvi had featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar magazine in April, clicked by Khushi. The cover picture showed Janhvi, in a satin night suit, holding her dog Panda in her arms, while standing in a beautiful room. A video shared on the magazine’s Instagram page showed a glimpse of what went behind the photo shoot. Janhvi was seen begging her dog to pose for the camera in the video.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is also trying her hand at painting in free time. Unlike many other Bollywood celebrities, the actor is yet to resume shooting of her upcoming film projects. She recently shared a picture from her painting session on Instagram and wrote, “Been trying to be a painter this past week.”

Last month, Janhvi saw the release of her film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix. The film starred her in the titular role of an Air Force pilot who played a crucial role during the Kargil War. While her performance was praised by the critics, the film also led to several controversies regarding the creative liberties taken. Janhvi currently has three films in her kitty: Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

