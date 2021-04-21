Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nushrratt Bharuccha respond to bizarre DMs on Covid-19 vaccine, 'short clothes'

From Covid-19 vaccine to girlfriend eligibility, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Nushrratt Bharuccha read out their most bizarre DMs in a new video shared by Netflix India. The three actors feature in Ajeeb Daastaans, the new anthology released on the streaming platform.

Aditi was stumped as one of her followers asked if she had breathing difficulties, having observed that her mouth is always slightly open in all her pictures. She laughed, “Well caught. Please do not let my secrets out!” Another fan advised her to eat good food or else ‘gayab ho jaogi kisi din (you will disappear someday)’. She said, “My current director is also telling me the same thing, he is bargaining with me to put on 1.5 kilos, 2 kilos, 3 kilos… No!”

Another fan wrote to Aditi and said that she would be eligible to be his girlfriend if she can prepare Pesarattu. She replied, “What? This is another guts. I want to ask you what all you know how to make. You know how to make Haleem? Biryani? Idli?”

Fatima’s first bizarre DM was a request to do the Macarena dance, which she refused. Another messaged her saying that she looks like she is forced to smile at gunpoint in her pictures and advised her to laugh freely. She responded with a sarcastic laugh.

Another asked Fatima why she wore ‘short clothes’, asking if Mumbai was suddenly too hot or if she shopped from the ‘kids section’. “My gamla, my phool (my vase, my flower). My body, my rule,” she declared.

One fan messaged Nushrratt saying he wished to get the Covid-19 vaccine only from her. “Mere haath se vaccine nahi lagega, kuch aur lagega. Aage peeche phatak se (You will get something else from me, not the vaccine. I will whack you left and right),” she said.





Nushrratt was also told that she sounded ‘like a four-year-old trapped inside a 30-year-old’s body’ and advised her to speak ‘properly’. “30?! I am 18, you freak! See, yeh possible hi nahi hai, bhai. Main abhi bata doon. Main kitne bhi saal ki ho jaaun, main mentally 18 hi rahungi (This is not possible, I should clarify right now. However old I get, I will always be 18 mentally) because I love 18. It is a good number for me,” she said. She also fielded a question on the change in the spelling of her name, and if it was a hassle to get it altered in her Aadhaar card.

