OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia says she always knew Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana would be a hit as it crosses 1000 crore worldwide, praises VFX and cast

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Ramayana, finally arrived in theatres on November 5. The film opened to largely positive reviews from audiences and crossed the ₹1,000-crore mark worldwide at the box office within just eight days. Now, Dipika Chikhlia, who famously played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has reacted to the film's box office performance, saying she had predicted that it would be a hit. She also praised the film in a video message.

Dipika Chiklia reacts to Ramayana's ₹ 1000 crore success

Dipika Chikhlia praises Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey's Ramayana.

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While interacting with the paparazzi, Dipika was informed that Ramayana had become a box office hit. She responded, "See, I told you right that the film is well-made and is bound to be a hit. It has so many big stars. See how it crossed 900-1000 crore in just 4-5 days. Superb." She further praised the film, saying, "Yes, the movie is good, and so many big stars and VFX, all of it is so beautiful." Dipika also urged the paparazzi to watch the film in theatres, calling it a nice experience.

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{{^usCountry}} Dipika Chikhlia's portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan remains one of the most iconic performances on Indian television. Even decades after the show first aired in 1987, audiences continue to associate her with the character. About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dipika Chikhlia's portrayal of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan remains one of the most iconic performances on Indian television. Even decades after the show first aired in 1987, audiences continue to associate her with the character. About Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What did Dipika Chikhlia say about Ramayana crossing ₹1,000 crore? Dipika Chikhlia said she had expected the film to be a hit because it was well made and featured a star-studded cast. She also praised its VFX and encouraged people to watch it in theatres. How quickly did Ramayana cross ₹1,000 crore worldwide? Ramayana crossed ₹1,000 crore in worldwide collections on its eighth day in theatres. It became the third-fastest Indian film to reach the milestone. What helped Ramayana gain momentum at the box office? Positive reviews and word of mouth helped the film build momentum, including overseas. Diwali-related breaks also contributed to strong collections during its opening week.

Ramayana is one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema. Mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is set to release in two parts. The first part, Ramayana: Rise of the Legend, features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. The second part is scheduled to release in 2028, with Sunny Deol featuring as Lord Hanuman and Raghav Juyal as Meghnad, among other new additions to the cast.

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The first part was released globally on November 5 and has received positive reviews. Audiences in the West have also been appreciating the film on the big screen, with some comparing its visual effects to those of The Lord of the Rings and Avatar. The film took a strong start at the box office, collecting ₹64.85 crore, but witnessed a spike in earnings during the Diwali holidays. On its first Monday, it collected ₹107.50 crore and has since maintained its momentum. Within eight days, the film crossed ₹500 crore at the domestic box office and ₹1,000 crore worldwide. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the second part.