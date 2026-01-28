Orry spills the beans on his equation with Sara Ali Khan, calls Ibrahim Ali Khan most 'besharam' in film industry

Content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is showing no signs of backing down in his ongoing spat with actor Sara Ali Khan and her family. The social media influencer recently reignited the drama by taking a pointed swipe at Sara’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, by branding him “the most besharam in the industry”. For the past few days, the fallout between once-close friends Sara Ali Khan and Orry has taken over social media. (Instagram)

Orry takes a dig at Ibrahim Ali Khan Orry once again turned heads by taking a jab at Ibrahim when he joined Elvish Yadav for his podcast. A promo clip of the same has surfaced on social media and is catching a lot of attention.

On the podcast, Orry also opened up about how his friendship with Sara began. When asked about Orry being friends with many Bollywood celebrities., he said, “Aisa nahi hai ke ek group chat hai Bollywood stars ki aur ek din unhone mujhe add kiya and aaj main sab log ke saath dost hai (It’s not like there’s a Bollywood stars’ group chat and one day they added me”.

Looking back at how he became friends with Sara, Orry shared, “There was an app called AskFM where people used to ask me a lot of questions about Sara. One day, I messaged her on Facebook saying that people were asking so much about her and that I was even answering them. AskFM became very popular. At that time, I hadn’t even met Sara. We first met when she was in New York, and I was there too. A friend of ours had arranged a dinner, he fell asleep, but Sara came… We went and had dinner, and kept meeting again and again. Eventually, we became good friends.”

One part of the podcast will be released on Friday, where Orry spoke about Ibrahim. In the promo, Elvish is seen asking Orry, “Industry main besharam kaun hai? (who is shameless in the industry?)”

To this, Orry responded, “Ibrahim Ali Khan”. When Elvish asked why is he saying this, Orry smiled and mentioned, “Call him to your podcast”.