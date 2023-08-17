Pakistanis react to Gadar 2 in viral video, dare Sunny Deol to come back: ‘Makeup karke six pack banaya hai'. Watch

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is continuing its massive run at the domestic box office. Now, in a hilarious video shared by a user on X shows how Pakistani citizens are reacting to the his action film. In Gadar 2, which is set in 1971, Sunny Deol plays Tara Singh as he enters Pakistan to rescue his son, played by Utkarsh Sharma. (Also read: Is Gadar 3 on the cards? Here's what Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma told fans about Sunny Deol's film) Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

How Pakistanis reacted

In the video that is now going viral, a local reporter from Pakistan is seen asking people how they felt about Sunny's character creating a rampage in the region and killing citizens with a sledgehammer for revenge. A person said, "Sunny Deol ko bhi marna chahiye but kisme himmat hogi batao? (Sunny Deol must also be beaten but then who has that courage?)" Another demanded Sunny be summoned to Pakistan and made to do all the routine work, like carry water buckets, buy flour, carry loads of sugar packets in order to showcase his strength.

More reactions

Reacting to the scene where Sunny is seen killing Pakistani citizens with a sledgehammer, another said, "Ye toh film mein dikha rahe he, zara yaha aya toh hum usko bataye. Yaha ka Pakistani bachcha bachcha kitna bahadur he (All these things are shown in the film only. Let him come here once then we will tell him what actually happens here. Every kid will show how brave they are)." Another said if the character arrived in Pakistan now, he would fight him. When the reporter reminds him that Sunny Deol has 'dhai kilo ka haath,' he says, "Ye toh jhooth bol raha he... zara yaha aye toh isi haath bahut bhari pad jaayega... makeup karke six pack banaya hai, khatam kar dunga... bhejo ekbar (All these lies... if he comes here, my hand only will be enough.. these six-pack abs are all makeup and will be of no use here.. call him once)."

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma, and also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, Madhumalti Kapoor, Rakesh Bedi, Mushtaq Khan and Dolly Bindra. The film now stands at a domestic total of ₹ 263.48 crore.

