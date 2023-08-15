Is Gadar 3 on the cards? Here's what Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma told fans about Sunny Deol's film

Gadar 2, helmed by director Anil Sharma, has been a grand success at the domestic box office. Now, at the success party of the film, Anil shared details about the possibility of the next instalment of the film--Gadar 3. (Also Read | Gadar 2 box office day 4: Film records stellar Monday, will cross ₹200 cr on I-Day) Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in stills from Gadar 2 (L) and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Anil Sharma talked about Gadar 3

As quoted by news agency ANI, Anil talked about Gadar 3, “You'll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet), just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen.” At the end of Gadar 2 the film credits read, “to be continued” which raised the fans' excitement for the third instalment of the film.

Sunny Deol also spoke about Gadar 3

During a recent press conference, Sunny Deol talked about Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Apne 2 and Gadar 3. As quoted by ANI, he said, “I know that everyone is waiting for these movies. Our whole family came together in Yamla Pagla Deewana and people laughed and enjoyed the movie. Everyone's now waiting for the second part but for that, the story is very important. As of now, I don't have the right story for it. I have a story ready for Apne. Let us see when we will start working on it.”

Sunny Deol also opened up on Apne 2

Talking further about the story for Apne, Sunny added that it's a ‘very sweet story with family values which in itself is an extension of the same thing’. He also said that he ‘had a couple of actresses who were scared to play the role of a mother on-screen, maybe they will do it now’.

All about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 stars Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The first instalment of the film was also helmed by Anil Sharma. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) saw Sunny as Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh, who has been captured in Pakistan. Gadar 2, which released in theatres on August 11, has so far earned ₹173.88 crore in India.

