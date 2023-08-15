Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gadar 2 box office day 4 collection: Sunny Deol film records stellar Monday, will cross 200 crore on Independence Day

Gadar 2 box office day 4 collection: Sunny Deol film records stellar Monday, will cross 200 crore on Independence Day

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 15, 2023 07:49 AM IST

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol reprised his role of Tara Singh while Ameesha Patel was seen as Sakeena.

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, continued performing well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly 40 crore on Monday, the fourth day of its release. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also features actor Utkarsh Sharma. The film hit theatres last week on Friday. (Also Read | Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopraa reveals why he was hesitant of taking up ‘small role’ of Col Rawat)

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.
Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol in a still from Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 box office collection so far

According to Sacnilk.com, Gadar 2 earned 39 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. The film earned 40.1 crore on day one of its release, 43.08 crore on day two, and 51.7 crore on day three. The total collection of the film at the box office in India currently stands at 173.88 crore.

Gadar 2 success meet

Recently, a party was held in Mumbai to celebrate the success of Gadar 2. It was attended by Sunny, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Udit Narayan, Mithun, Palak Muchhal, Rajkumar Santoshi and Subhash Ghai among others.

Sunny spoke about Gadar 2

During the press conference of Gadar 2, Sunny talked about the success of the film. As quoted by news agency ANI, Sunny said, “I was quite stressed over the period of time and when this film hit the cinema halls, I don't know why it felt like God came inside me. I was crying and laughing all night and evening. I also met my father (Dharmendra) and said, 'No I am not drunk, I am happy what do I do'."

Anil Sharma spoke about Gadar 3

Anil spoke about Gadar 3, “You'll have to wait for that...Just like this one (Gadar 2). Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen.”

All about Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released in theatres in 2001. Sunny played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha played Sakeena in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara as he ventures across the border to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh, who has been captured in Pakistan. It has gained much love and appreciation from the audience and doing great at the box office since its release on August 11.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out