Pankaj Tripathi recalls working for Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya, but his scene got deleted, actor reveals why he felt bad

Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that he worked in Hrithik Roshan's 2004 film Lakshya, but his scenes were deleted from the final cut. Talking to The Lallantop YouTube channel, Pankaj Tripathi talked about his career and also recalled that the VFX Tiger made it to the poster of Fukrey 2, but he could not. (Also read| Pankaj Tripathi on National Award: Everyone told me your success feels personal) Pankaj Tripathi talks about his younger days in the industry.(HT_PRINT)

When Pankaj shot for Lakshya

In his interview, Pankaj recalled the time a newspaper article announced his participation in Lakshya. “The news that I am in Lakshya was printed in the newspaper, and I felt bad, because people who will read the paper and then wouldn’t see me in the film, they will think I am lying. Cinema is a lie, we make up a story and show it on screen. But I refrain from lying in real life. Akhbar mein aagaya Bihar ka laal dikhega, par Bihar ka laal toh picture mein he nahi hai (It was printed in the newspaper that the son of Bihar will be seen in the film, but he didn’t appear in it).” In the interview, he also revealed that he heard a distributor tell him that now, he has become a saleable face.

Pankaj recalls not featuring in Fukrey 2 poster

Pankaj also talked about working on Fukrey Returns in 2017 and added that his characters must be credited for making Pankaj Tripathi. “I was never launched and I do not have a godfather, or an enemy in Mumbai. On the Fukrey 2 poster, they put a picture of a tiger with the lead actors. I told them, ‘This is VFX Tiger, he doesn’t have to make a career. I have to. You could have used my picture instead of the tiger.’ But this is the journey. Time plays an important role in this.” Pankaj was most recently seen in the third part of the hit comedy franchise.

Pankaj's new projects

Pankaj was most recently seen in OMG 2 and Fukrey 3. Next up, he has a few interesting projects lined up. These include the next seasons of his popular shows Mirzapur and Criminal Justice. The third season of Mirzapur is set to be released soon. He also has Metro… In Dino, Stree 3, and Criminal Justice 4 in the pipeline.

