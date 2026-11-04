Pankaj Tripathi says he wanted to prepare for UPSC as joins Vikas Divyakirti and Zakir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show

After welcoming Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma is set to host another interesting trio on the comedy show. The latest trailer features actor Pankaj Tripathi, educator Dr Vikas Divyakirti and comedian Zakir Khan, who are seen sharing their connections and exchanging jokes with Kapil.

'We all wanted to prepare for UPSC'

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will star Pankaj Tripathi, Vikas Divyakirti and Zakir Khan.

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The trailer opens with Kapil welcoming the three guests. Pankaj reveals that he first met Vikas in a classroom. When Kapil asks him if he was preparing for the UPSC examination, Pankaj admits that he had wanted to prepare for the competitive exam. Kapil then jokes, “We all wanted to prepare for UPSC.”

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Zakir also shares his connection with Vikas and leaves everyone laughing with a cheeky remark. “This might sound inappropriate, but I have slept a lot of Vikas sir,” he said, making the audience burst into laughter.

The trailer also features Sunil Grover in a parody appearance as late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, named Saral Bihari Vajpayee. His look and mannerisms of former Prime Minister left the audience surprised.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans were quick to express their excitement about the upcoming episode. One comment read, “So excited for the episode.” Another wrote, “Unexpected Collab 😍.” A third comment read, “This is going to be super fun,” while another fan said, “Eagerly waiting to watch” 🙌. Shahid, Mira and Ishaan appeared on the previous episode {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans were quick to express their excitement about the upcoming episode. One comment read, “So excited for the episode.” Another wrote, “Unexpected Collab 😍.” A third comment read, “This is going to be super fun,” while another fan said, “Eagerly waiting to watch” 🙌. Shahid, Mira and Ishaan appeared on the previous episode {{/usCountry}}

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The previous episode featured Shahid, Mira and Ishaan. The Kapoor family had a fun time on the show, with Mira sharing how Shahid is always aware of everything happening around him. She explained that she waits for the conversation about serious cinema to end between Shahid and Ishaan before joining in. Shahid then teased her about the kind of conversations she enjoys, asking, “What kind of conversations do you like? ‘What’s happening in the film industry? What’s the latest gossip?’”

When Archana Puran Singh asked who among them enjoyed gossiping more, Shahid asked her to make a wild guess. Mira jumped in, saying, “He knows everything but he never says anything.” She added, “I don’t indulge in gossip.”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

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The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedy talk show hosted by Kapil Sharma. The show features celebrity guests from the worlds of films, entertainment, sports and other fields, who join Kapil and his team for conversations, comedy sketches and fun interactions.