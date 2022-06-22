Pankaj Tripathi shares wife Mridula is making her Bollywood debut with his film Sherdil: 'She immediately said yes'

Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that his wife Mridula Tripathi is all set to make her Bollywood debut very soon. The actor, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, shared that Mridula is also a part of the film. Also Read| Pankaj Tripathi feels Bollywood decides artist's value too quickly: 'Talents like me need time to arrive'

Pankaj also shared the story of how Mridula landed the cameo appearance, and revealed that she didn't even ask to be paid for it. Mridula's guest role will see her playing a character, who is Bengali.

Pankaj told India Today, "My wife Mridula will be debuting with Sherdil. She has done one scene in the film. Director Srijit Mukerjee, who has a Bengali connection with my wife, asked her to come on the sets and promised to give her one scene. She immediately said yes because she got to wear a beautiful Bengali saree in the film. It was an easy bribe, she didn't even get paid."

Pankaj made the revelation as he was asked if his daughter Aashi Tripathi, who had joined her at the recent IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, has any interest in acting. He replied, "As of now she has no plans to enter Bollywood. Right now she is studying. I haven't seen the future yet but will see when the time comes. For now, I want her to study hard and play sports. But she writes really well, she is very good at literature and is at the top of her class. Also, she reads a lot, but for now, she hasn't shown any interest. Will see what happens in the future."

Pankaj and Mridula had met during a wedding in 1993, when they were still in school. They initially struggled to convince their parents for their marriage as Pankaj's sister was married to Mridula's brother, and it was against customs to have two marriages in the same family. The couple married in January 2004, and welcomed daughter Aashi in 2006.

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, scheduled to release on June 24, is inspired by the real events that took place in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The Srijit Mukherji directorial also stars Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON