Parag Tyagi pens emotional note, remembers wife Shefali Zariwala with adorable pics: 'I'll love you in every lifetime'

Actor Parag Tyagi has penned an emotional note for his late wife-model Shefali Zariwala. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Parag remembered her with their old photos. Parag talked about loving Shefali "in every lifetime" in his post. Parag Tyagi shared a post on Instagram for Shefali Zariwala.(Instagram/Parag Tyagi)

Parag Tyagi remembers wife Shefali Zariwala

In the pictures, Parag Tyagi and Shefali were seen hugging, kissing and posing with each other on their vacations. He added Mateo Oxley's I Love You Always Forever as the background music to his post.

Parag pens sweet note for Shefali

Sharing the photos, Parag wrote, "I will find you every time you are born and I will love you in every lifetime (red heart and kissing face emojis). I love you eternally meri gundi meri chokri (my thug, my girl) (hug face emoji)." He also added the hashtags--Shefali Jariwala, Meri gundi, Love, Forever, Lifetime, Eternally, Miss you so much, Be happy and Stay beautiful.

Parag's 1st post for Shefali after she died

Recently, Parag shared his note for Shefali in her post on Instagram after her death. A part of it read, “Shefali, Meri Pari — the ever-eternal Kaanta Laga — was so much more than what met the eye. She was fire wrapped in grace — sharp, focused, and fiercely driven. A woman who lived with intention, nurturing her career, her mind, her body, and her soul with quiet strength and unwavering determination.”

“But beyond all her titles and achievements, Shefali was love in its most selfless form. She was sab ki maa (everyone's mom) — always putting others first, offering comfort and warmth simply through her presence. A generous daughter. A devoted and affectionate wife and a wonderful mom to Simba,” it also read.

About Shefali

Shefali, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track Kaanta Laga, died on June 27 at the age of 42. She was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by Parag. However, she was declared dead on arrival. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been 'reserved'.

More about Shefali and Parag

Shefali and Parag met in 2010 and dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. They had appeared together on the popular reality show Nach Baliye.