Param Sundari box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film sees sharp dip, earns less than 5 cr

Param Sundari box office collection day 4: Tushar Jalota's romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, released in theatres last Friday. The film arrived with the hope of reviving the genre of Bollywood's massy rom-com, but its collections have not shown much strength on that note. Now, as per the latest update on Sacnilk, Param Sundari has seen a huge dip on the first Monday. (Also read: ‘Effortless, charming, pure magic’: Kiara Advani gushes over Sidharth Malhotra in her glowing review of Param Sundari) Param Sundari box office collection day 4: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor headline this romantic comedy.

Param Sundari drops the coconut on Monday

As per Sacnilk, Param Sundari collected ₹3.50 crore on Monday, as per early estimates. The film's overall collection after 4 days now stands at ₹ 28.19 crore. Param Sundari opened on Friday with ₹ 7.25 crore, and went on to show growth over the weekend, registering the highest on Sunday with ₹30.25 crore.

Param Sundari had an overall 10.42% Hindi Occupancy on Monday.

Param Sundari is no match for Saiyaara, the Mohit Suri-directed film that became a box office sensation last month. Headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film earned ₹22.50 crore on its first Monday and had already crossed the ₹100 crore mark by then. Param Sundari is nowhere near that mark.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari revolves around the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. "Sundari is deeply personal to me. Her grace, quiet strength, and love for her roots resonate with my own South Indian heritage. Shooting in Kerala, surrounded by such beauty, I felt an emotional connection to her world that I hope the audience will feel too," said Janhvi in a statement about her character.

Upon release, the film was criticised for its stereotypical projection of Malayalis, lack of chemistry between the leads and a lacklustre plot.