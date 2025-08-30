‘Effortless, charming, pure magic’: Kiara Advani gushes over Sidharth Malhotra in her glowing review of Param Sundari

Kiara Advani can't stop gushing over Sidharth Malhotra's performance in Param Sundari. The romantic-comedy, which sees him alongside Janhvi Kapoor, released in theatres on Friday. Kiara took to Instagram Stories to share a positive review of the film. Kiara Advani penned a glowing review of Param Sundari.

Kiara's review of Param Sundari

Sharing the poster of the film, Kiara wrote in the caption, “A feel good rom com that leaves you with the biggest smile! @sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen- you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch perfect, your comic timing made it even more memorable.”

She went on to add, “@janhvikapoor Sundari is such a cutieee and your performance was so endearing, you looked absolutely stunning. @santhadop you have nailed it, every frame was breathtaking, a visual treat.”

She concluded by congratulating the director and added, “Congratulations on bringing it all together. Kudos to the entire team for this gem of a film! @maddockfilms.”

Kiara via Instagram Stories.

About the film

Param Sundari revolves around the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. The film opened to mix reviews from critics and made ₹7.25 crore net on the first day of release.

Meanwhile, Kiara was last seen in War 2, the spy action thriller which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, with many criticising its dull writing and poor VFX.