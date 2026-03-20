Paresh Rawal calls RJ 'stupid' for her post on Dhurandhar 2, invites backlash on social media
Social media users expressed disappointment over his remarks about RJ Sayema, who shared a review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge starring Ranveer Singh continues its strong run at the box office, a social media exchange involving Paresh Rawal has come into focus, drawing attention alongside the film’s release. The discussion stems from the actor's response to an online post reviewing the film and has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.
Paresh Rawal mocks RJ Sayema for sharing Dhurandar's 2 review
When Dhurandhar Part 1 was released, Paresh had criticised reviewer Anupama Chopra for her negative review of the film. Now, with the sequel in theatres, an RJ Sayema shared a reel on X in which two individuals were seen sarcastically reviewing Dhurandhar: The Revenge, captioning it, “Hahahaha. Best review of Dhurandhar! (sic).”
Responding to the post, Paresh wrote, “Your job as a stupid reporter is secured. Nobody wants it (sic).” However, Sayema mentioned that she is an RJ and not a reporter, making the remark technically incorrect. In her reply, she stated, “Get your facts right. I am not a reporter. You are just an actor, hugely distant from your art in real life.”
Social media reacts
The exchange was followed by reactions from other users, some of whom pointed out the factual error and criticised the tone of the comment. Others weighed in on the broader interaction between public figures and online criticism.
The exchange was followed by reactions from other users, some of whom pointed out the factual error and criticised the tone of the comment. One user wrote, “BTW, she is not a reporter but an RJ. And guess what you are not an actor but stooge (sic).” Another commented, “From making 'Ohh My God!!' To this... The fall has been unreal. Social media might have 1000s of drawbacks but one good thing about social media is u get to know what kind of person a celebrity u like actually is. They can do all the PR they want but still real ugly face shows up (sic).” A third added, “Hard to believe you are the same man who once commanded respect on screen. Now it’s just bitterness, trolling, and a desperate need to stay relevant... (sic).”
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has recorded a strong opening at the box office. The film collected Rs. 43 crore during Wednesday paid previews and Rs. 102.55 crore on its first day, Thursday, taking the total to Rs. 145.55 crore. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is expected to see further growth over the weekend, with early estimates suggesting it could cross the Rs. 300–400 crore mark within its initial days in theatres.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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