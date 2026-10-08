Paresh Rawal once revealed Nana Patekar demanded 1 crore salary when even heroes hesitated for it, made producer wash dishes after serving him mutton

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75, leaving behind a career that defied the usual rules of the film industry. He was never an actor who needed to play the conventional hero to command attention. Last year, actor Paresh Rawal offered a glimpse into the rare stature Nana enjoyed, even as a character artiste. He recalled a time when Nana demanded ₹1 crore for a role, a figure even leading heroes were hesitant to ask for at the time, and remarkably, he got it. Paresh also shared a hilarious anecdote that perfectly captured Nana's unapologetic personality.

Nana Patekar made producer was dishes

Paresh Rawal recalled how Nana Patekar once made producer clean dishes.

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In a conversation with Lallantop in 2025, Paresh spoke about what set Nana apart from other character artistes and recalled the incident involving the producer. He said Nana once asked for ₹1 crore at a time when even leading heroes were hesitant to demand such a fee, and ended up getting the amount despite being a character artiste.

He then recalled how Nana once made a producer wash the dishes after having a meal at his house. Paresh said in Hindi, “There is a producer, I won’t take the name. Nana told him, come home. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ He ate. Nana said, ‘You ate, right? Now go clean the dishes.’ This is Nana Patekar, Baap hai voh (He’s a legend). He’s completely different, man. That soil is different. He had taken one crore rupees, and at that time, there was a huge uproar. Heroes didn’t used to demand that amount. Nana Patekar asked for it, and got it.”

About Nana Patekar's death

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Deep Dive What significant event did Nana Patekar's career highlight regarding actor salaries? Nana Patekar once demanded ₹1 crore for a role, a fee that even leading heroes hesitated to ask for at the time, and he successfully received it. How did Nana Patekar's personality come through in his interactions with producers? He once humorously made a producer wash dishes after being served mutton at his house, showcasing his unique and unapologetic personality. What were the circumstances surrounding Nana Patekar's death? Nana Patekar died at 75 from cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa after experiencing health issues, despite attempts by doctors to revive him.

{{^usCountry}} Nana died at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to hospital, but doctors could not save him despite attempting cardiac massage for 45 minutes to an hour. A doctor at Manipal Hospital told ANI that the veteran actor had texted and called a friend at around 2.30am after feeling unwell. However, by the time his friend reached his residence, Nana had become unconscious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nana died at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to hospital, but doctors could not save him despite attempting cardiac massage for 45 minutes to an hour. A doctor at Manipal Hospital told ANI that the veteran actor had texted and called a friend at around 2.30am after feeling unwell. However, by the time his friend reached his residence, Nana had become unconscious. {{/usCountry}}

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Nana's career in the film industry spanned more than four decades. After making his film debut with Gaman in 1978, he gradually established himself through powerful performances in films such as Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi. His performance in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Krantiveer won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

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Over the years, Nana proved that he did not need to be the conventional leading man to dominate a film. From gritty dramas such as Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan to comic turns in Welcome and Welcome Back, he repeatedly demonstrated his versatility and left a lasting impression whenever he appeared on screen.