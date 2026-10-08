Nana Patekar death: Doctor reveals actor's final hours, says he texted friend at 2:30 am before slowly losing consciousness

The doctor told ANI, "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital around 4:30, and he was declared dead by 5:30. We tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for 45 minutes to 1 hour, but he just couldn't be saved."

The entertainment industry is in shock following the sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar at the age of 75. The actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, but doctors could not save him. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, has now shared details of what happened in the moments leading up to the actor's death.

The doctor then revealed what happened before the veteran actor's death, saying, "As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital... He took our ambulance."

When the emergency team reached Nana's residence, he was given cardiac massage but remained unresponsive. The doctor added, "They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker."

Nana is survived by his wife, Neelkanti, and son, Malhar Patekar. The veteran actor also had two brothers, Ashok and Dilip Patekar. Tributes from across the Indian film industry poured in following the actor's sudden death. Jr NTR, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh were among the celebrities who took to social media to express their grief.

Nana Patekar's last film The veteran actor was last seen on the big screen in O'Romeo. Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also featured Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Farida Jalal in key roles. Released in February this year, the film failed to make a mark at the box office, although Nana's performance was appreciated by critics.

Apart from this, the actor was also seen in two OTT projects, including a cameo in the Prime Video film Subedaar and the series Sankalp. Directed by Prakash Jha, Sankalp was a socio-political drama that also featured Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait and others in key roles. The show is available to watch on MX Player.