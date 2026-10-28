Parineeti Chopra dismisses fued rumours with Jennifer Winget, slams those ‘manufacturing controversies’

The cast and crew of Shaque: Trust No One recently reunited to celebrate the show’s success, and several videos from the gathering have since surfaced online. However, some clips sparked speculation of a rift between Parineeti Chopra and Jennifer Winget, with social media users accusing Parineeti of deliberately ignoring Jennifer out of jealousy. Both actors have now dismissed the rumours, describing themselves as a team.

Parineeti Chopra slams rumours about ignoring Jennifer Winget

Parineeti Chopra slams rumours about ignoring Jennifer Winget at Shaque success party.

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The speculation began after a video showed Jennifer and Parineeti standing next to each other before the team gathered to cut a cake. Due to limited space, Jennifer was pushed behind Parineeti as the group moved forward. During a group photograph, Jennifer was also seen trying to peek out from behind Parineeti to ensure she was visible in the frame. The moment soon became a talking point on social media, with several videos alleging that Parineeti had deliberately pushed Jennifer back.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a message on her Story, which read, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Jennifer took to Instagram and shared a message on her Story, which read, "Let's please be kinder to each other and stop the negativity and make this into something it isn't. I simply backed out because there was not enough space there. Pari has always been kind and loving towards me, and we have nothing but love for each other. We're a team, and there's enough room for all of us to shine without pulling each other down. Thank you." {{/usCountry}}

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Parineeti also dismissed the rumours, revealing that she and Jennifer had a good laugh after watching the videos. She said, "Jenny and I have spent the last two days watching some rather "creative" videos by self-proclaimed journalists. And guess what? The joke's on you, because we've been laughing. Hysterically! "

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Parineeti Chopra calls Jennifer Winget her favourite.

She added, "Your wild interpretations only make you look foolish. Jenny is, and will ALWAYS be, my favourite girl! She was my favourite in Shaque, and what a brilliant actor she is! To those manufacturing controversies for a few minutes of fame - perhaps try doing something meaningful with your lives? But thanks for the entertainment. We needed a good laugh."

About Shaque: Trust No One

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Directed by Rensil D'Silva and produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions, the series features Parineeti Chopra, Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Choudhry.

The story follows Anvita, a mother whose newborn daughter goes missing from a hospital. For nine years, she continues searching for her child, receiving birthday packages and photographs that keep her hopes alive. As she follows new leads, she begins uncovering secrets about the people around her and is forced to question whom she can trust. The series premiered on Netflix on 24 September 2026 and received mixed reviews from critics.