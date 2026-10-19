Jennifer Winget reveals her skincare secrets, quick beauty hack for glowing skin and fashion mantra she swears by | Interview

Jennifer Winget recently walked the runway at Lakmē Fashion Week for Vaseline, bringing her signature glam to the spotlight. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor opened up about her beauty and fashion favourites, sharing a few go-to secrets that keep her looking and feeling her best. From her everyday routine to her approach to personal style, here’s what she revealed. (Also read: Kajol’s Durga puja wardrobe: From mustard yellow and blue to classic red, 4 stunning saree styles to bookmark this festive season )

Jennifer Winget shares her skincare secrets When asked which skincare products she always carries in her bag, Jennifer kept it simple, sticking to a few everyday essentials. “Lip balm, moisturiser, skin tint,” she shared, revealing the products she likes to have handy for quick touch-ups and everyday skincare on the go.

Talking about her go-to beauty hack when she needs to look fresh and radiant in a hurry, Jennifer highlighted the importance of prepping her skin well. “I think I would like maybe use a sheet mask,” she said, suggesting a little extra skincare before getting ready. Keeping the skin hydrated and well moisturised is an important part of her routine, especially when she wants her skin to look fresh and glowing.

For evening events, however, the actor has another trick up her sleeve. “All you need is like one coin-sized shimmer all over your body, and you're ready to shine,” she shared.