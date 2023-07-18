Parineeti Chopra shares unseen pic of Priyanka Chopra fixing her hair at engagement: 'Thank you for everything you do'

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 41st birthday on Tuesday. Cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra shared an unseen picture from her engagement with politician Raghav Chadha to wish Priyanka on her birthday. Priyanka had flown down from the US to attend Parineeti's engagement and flew back the same night. Also read: Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra 'looks perfect' as Barbie in AI generated pic with Nick Jonas's Ken Parineeti Chopra shared a special birthday post for Priyanka Chopra with a throwback picture.

The picture shows Priyanka Chopra in a ruffled yellow saree, bending a little to fix Parineeti's hair and mangtika, as the latter is seen sitting on a mattress on the floor during the engagement ceremony. Parineeti is in a white kurta-salwar with the dupatta on her forehead. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Parineeti wrote, “Happiest birthday Mimi Didi…thank you for everything you do! I love you.”

Parineeti Chopra shared a message for Priyanka Chopra on the latter's birthday.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka was one of the many high profile guests at Parineeti and Raghav's engagement at Kapurthala House, Delhi in May. Many other ministers and politicians had made their presence felt at the event.

Post the engagement, Parineeti had shared several pictures including one of Priyanka applying tilak on Raghav Chadha's forehead, as part of a ritual performed by the bride's sister. Parineeti had opened up about her love story in the caption. She wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home."

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding preparations

Parineeti is often spotted flying in and out of Mumbai amid her wedding preparations. She is planning to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in a big fat wedding in Rajasthan in the year end. Few weeks back, Parineeti and Raghav were scouting several locations in Udaipur and Jaipur.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film

Parineeti recently announced her partnership and investment in a personal care brand. She will now be seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Chamkila, opposite Diljit Dosanjh. it is based on the life of late superstar Amar Singh Chamkila and his singing partner Amarjot Kaur, both of whom were shot at a very young age, just before their live performance. She has one more project in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON