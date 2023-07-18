Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra 'looks perfect' as Barbie in AI generated pic with Nick Jonas's Ken

Priyanka Chopra turned 41 on Tuesday. A day before her birthday, an Instagram account shared artificial intelligence (AI) generated Barbies and Kens inspired by Priyanka and a host of celebrities, including singer-husband Nick Jonas. An artist posted AI-imagined photos of what Priyanka and other Indian celebs would look like in Barbie world. Also read: AI imagines Scarlett, Emilia Clarke and other Hollywood actresses on ‘spiritual journey through India’. See pics Here's what AI thinks Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would look like as Barbie and Ken.

The new Barbie movie comes out this Friday and the world is mired in 'Barbie-mania'. Pakistan-based artist, Abdullah Anxie, wanted to know what top Indian celebrities would look like if they were Barbie dolls. So, he used AI to create photos of the celebrities. The list includes Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas as Barbie and Ken

The Pakistani artist shared that the the images were generated by stable diffusion 0.9xl, an open source artificial intelligence designed to generate images.

One of the pictures he posted showed Priyanka's Barbie and Nick's Ken in bright pink and yellow outfits. They posed inside a pink and yellow room decorated with paintings in the AI-generated picture. A fan commented on their picture, "Priyanka looks perfect." Another one said, "Priyanka and Nick (fire emojis)."

Other celebs' AI generated pics

Apart from Nick and Priyanka, some other real-life celebrity couples also featured in the AI generated photos. Deepika Padukone was seen in a bright printed gown with Ranveer Singh, who looked dapper in a pink suit. They posed inside a room with pink wallpaper.

Actor Anushka Sharma was seen in a yellow dress with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, who sported a pink shirt with grey pants. Apart from these couples, Alia Bhatt was seen with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar in the other AI-generated photos.

About Barbie

Greta Gerwig's Barbie stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. One of the year's most-anticipated movies, it will be released on July 21. The buzz around the star-studded live-action movie has taken over the world with Barbie-themed mansions, parties, cakes, clothes and much more.

In the irreverent comedy, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) venture beyond the perfect, pink, plastic dreamland they share with dozens of other Barbies and Kens, and find themselves in the real world, where they face challenges.

