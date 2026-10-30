Parineeti Chopra ends Karwa Chauth fast at 35,000 feet, shares video from plane with Raghav Chadha: ‘You make all my dreams come true'

Several Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth on Thursday and shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media. Actor Parineeti Chopra marked the festival in a special way this year, showing that distance and circumstances cannot come in the way of traditions. The actor shared a video from a flight, giving fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the festival with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, at 35,000 feet.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate Karwa Chauth in airplane

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate Karwa Chauth in a plane.

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Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Parineeti shared a video featuring herself and Raghav inside the plane. The couple were seen spotting the moon before Parineeti broke her fast mid-air. Raghav fed her water and food as she completed the ritual. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet! 🤗🥰” Praising her husband, she added, “You make all my dreams come true Ragaji. The best man, the best human, the best boii." The actor was seen wearing a traditional suit and flaunting her sindoor as she celebrated the festival.

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{{^usCountry}} The video reminded several fans of Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth anecdote. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka revealed that her husband, Nick Jonas, had taken her on a plane above the clouds to help her break her Karwa Chauth fast when the moon was not visible. She said, "We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible. Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon." About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video reminded several fans of Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth anecdote. During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2025, Priyanka revealed that her husband, Nick Jonas, had taken her on a plane above the clouds to help her break her Karwa Chauth fast when the moon was not visible. She said, "We’ve tried to spot the moon in the strangest places. Once, we were at a stadium where he was doing a show, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. Around 60–70 thousand people were present and the show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, and still the moon wasn’t visible. Want to hear something romantic? He finally took me up in a plane, above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon." About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive How did Parineeti Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha on a plane? Parineeti and Raghav spotted the moon from their flight at 35,000 feet. Raghav gave her water and food as she broke her fast. Has Priyanka Chopra also broken her Karwa Chauth fast on a plane? Yes. Priyanka said Nick Jonas once took her above the clouds in a plane so she could see the moon and break her fast when it was hidden by clouds. How is the Karwa Chauth fast traditionally observed? The articles describe it as a nirjala vrat, or a fast without food or water, observed from sunrise to moonrise. Married women traditionally fast to pray for their husbands’ longevity, safety and well-being.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Parineeti opted for an elegant pink outfit for her wedding, while Raghav complemented her in an ivory ensemble. Several political leaders and celebrities attended the celebrations, making it a much-talked-about wedding. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025.