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Parineeti Chopra ends Karwa Chauth fast at 35,000 feet, shares video from plane with Raghav Chadha: ‘You make all my dreams come true'

Parineeti Chopra shared a video of herself and husband Raghav Chadha celebrating Karwa Chauth aboard a flight.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 12:14:08 IST
By Riya Sharma
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Several Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth on Thursday and shared glimpses of their celebrations on social media. Actor Parineeti Chopra marked the festival in a special way this year, showing that distance and circumstances cannot come in the way of traditions. The actor shared a video from a flight, giving fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the festival with her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, at 35,000 feet.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate Karwa Chauth in airplane

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate Karwa Chauth in a plane.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrate Karwa Chauth in a plane.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Parineeti shared a video featuring herself and Raghav inside the plane. The couple were seen spotting the moon before Parineeti broke her fast mid-air. Raghav fed her water and food as she completed the ritual. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “Karwa chauth is wherever we are. Even if its at 35000 feet! 🤗🥰” Praising her husband, she added, “You make all my dreams come true Ragaji. The best man, the best human, the best boii." The actor was seen wearing a traditional suit and flaunting her sindoor as she celebrated the festival.

Deep Dive

How did Parineeti Chopra celebrate Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha on a plane?

Parineeti and Raghav spotted the moon from their flight at 35,000 feet. Raghav gave her water and food as she broke her fast.

Has Priyanka Chopra also broken her Karwa Chauth fast on a plane?

Yes. Priyanka said Nick Jonas once took her above the clouds in a plane so she could see the moon and break her fast when it was hidden by clouds.

How is the Karwa Chauth fast traditionally observed?

The articles describe it as a nirjala vrat, or a fast without food or water, observed from sunrise to moonrise. Married women traditionally fast to pray for their husbands’ longevity, safety and well-being.
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Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13, 2023, at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends. The couple tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Parineeti opted for an elegant pink outfit for her wedding, while Raghav complemented her in an ivory ensemble. Several political leaders and celebrities attended the celebrations, making it a much-talked-about wedding. The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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